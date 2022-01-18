Walmart employee injured during robbery in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Walmart store employee was injured when they tried to stop two people from robbing the store Monday night, according to Chesterfield Police.

Chesterfield Police said it happened at the Walmart located at 900 Walmart Way around 9:30 p.m. The two suspects attempted to leave the leave the store without paying for items.

When one of the suspects got into an altercation with an associate, police said they pulled out some type of bladed object then left the store. The second suspect followed with the stolen items.

Walmart employees then followed the suspects into the parking lot — where police said a second altercation took place — before the suspects left the area. That's where one of the employees got injured.

The injured employee was transported to a local hospital, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The first suspect is described as a male wearing a black jacket, jeans, a black beanie and a mask. The second suspect is described as a female wearing a "BWA" sweatshirt, camouflage pants, and a black mask. They left in an older model green Honda Odyssey.

Anyone with information can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

