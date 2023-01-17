Virginia is one of the best states to drive in, according to new study

RICHMOND, Va.— A new study shows Virginia is one of the better places to be on the roadways in the country.

The study from WalletHub measured key stats like traffic, infrastructure, the cost of owning a car and safety to determine which states are the best to drive in.

Virginia ranks number 16 in the country. The top five states to drive in, according to the study, are Iowa, Georgia, Ohio, Oklahoma and North Carolina.

In last place was Hawaii.

Virginia ranked higher because of lower cost of owning and maintaining a car, and greater access to cars and maintenance compared to other states.