Inmate killed in attack at Virginia prison, officials say

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — Authorities say an inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison is dead after another prisoner apparently attacked him Sunday afternoon.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) said inmate was found unresponsive and was taken to Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap. That is where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Neither of the inmates' names have been released.

"The investigation has been opened by our Special Investigation Unit," VDOC officials wrote.

