70-year-old killed in Virginia interstate crash had medical emergency before hitting semi, troopers say

Posted at 2:41 PM, Jan 25, 2024
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The 70-year-old Chesapeake man killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer along Interstate 464 in Chesapeake Wednesday afternoon suffered a medical emergency while he was driving, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers said that Wallace Miller Jr. was driving a Toyota Sienna minivan on I-464, north of the exit for Poindexter Street around 4 p.m., when he started having a medical emergency.

The minivan hit a guardrail on the left side of the interstate before crashing into a tractor-trailer, according to troopers.

Then Miller's vehicle went across all lanes of traffic, hit another guardrail on right side of the interstate before "bouncing back" into the big rig, troopers said.

The minivan then ran off the interstate and into a ditch before it crashed into several trees before finally stopping, according to troopers.

Miller was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, officials said.

The driver of the semi truck was not hurt.

Troopers said Miller was wearing his seat belt and that neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the wreck, according to police.

No additional details were available at last check.

