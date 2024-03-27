Henrico is getting a walking and bicycle-only bridge over Interstate 95

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico County Board of Supervisors approved agreements with the Central Virginia Transportation Authority to help fund several transportation projects. Among the projects is a pedestrian and bicycle-use-only bridge over Interstate 95:
• Magellan Parkway – A new four-lane highway between Englewood Farms Drive and Scott Road, including a bridge over I-95. Construction is expected to begin in November.
• GreenCity Connector – This road will add nearly a mile of paved shared-use path along Athens Road and Scott Road and rebuilding the Scott Road Bridge over I-95 for pedestrian and bicycle use only. Construction is expected to begin in September.
• Brook Road – This project will make changes between Villa Park Drive and Hilliard Road to improve traffic flow and provide more pedestrian accommodations. Construction is expected to begin in July 2026.
• North Gayton Road – The project will involve construction of a new interchange at North Gayton and I-64, rebuilding the West Broad and I-64 intersection in Short Pump, and improving I-295 between I-64 and Nuckols Road. Construction is expected to begin in 2026.
• Woodman Road – The project will widen Woodman to a four-lane divided roadway with a shared-use path and sidewalk between Hungary Road and Mountain Road. Construction is expected to begin in May 2028.
Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.
EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews