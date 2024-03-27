Henrico is getting a walking and bicycle-only bridge over Interstate 95

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico County Board of Supervisors approved agreements with the Central Virginia Transportation Authority to help fund several transportation projects. Among the projects is a pedestrian and bicycle-use-only bridge over Interstate 95:

• Magellan Parkway – A new four-lane highway between Englewood Farms Drive and Scott Road, including a bridge over I-95. Construction is expected to begin in November.

• GreenCity Connector – This road will add nearly a mile of paved shared-use path along Athens Road and Scott Road and rebuilding the Scott Road Bridge over I-95 for pedestrian and bicycle use only. Construction is expected to begin in September.

Henrico County Garden City Trail in Henrico County, Va.

• Brook Road – This project will make changes between Villa Park Drive and Hilliard Road to improve traffic flow and provide more pedestrian accommodations. Construction is expected to begin in July 2026.

• North Gayton Road – The project will involve construction of a new interchange at North Gayton and I-64, rebuilding the West Broad and I-64 intersection in Short Pump, and improving I-295 between I-64 and Nuckols Road. Construction is expected to begin in 2026.

• Woodman Road – The project will widen Woodman to a four-lane divided roadway with a shared-use path and sidewalk between Hungary Road and Mountain Road. Construction is expected to begin in May 2028.

