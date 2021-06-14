'Walk N' Roll' event provides chance for those of all abilities to come together

RICHMOND, Va. -- Over the weekend, "Friendship Circle Of Virginia" held its first outdoor event since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

On Sunday, about 250 people of all abilities when on a one-mile walk, roll, scooter or skate around Fountain Lake in Byrd Park.

FCVA is a non-profit organization that "aims to create an inclusive community by facilitating friendships and social

opportunities for people with and without disabilities."

The "Walk N' Roll" event was free but organizers also collected donations that will go towards their efforts to provide free programming to kids and teens.