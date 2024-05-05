Hundreds stroll for a cure at Walk MS to 'leave a positive impact'

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- More than 1,000 people took part in the annual Walk MS event at Innsbrook in Glen Allen Saturday morning.

The event, which benefits the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, raised more than $183,000 for research in hopes of finding a cure for the chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system.

The walk included a "powerful new experience where you’ll witness how your support changes the lives of people with MS and gets us closer to our ultimate goal: a cure," according to organizers. "Whether you live with MS, love someone who does, or are a part of the wider community, you can proudly display your role in the movement... People with MS are at the center of everything we do and includes Circles of Support — an interactive way for you to self-identify your place in the MS community."

WTVR CBS 6 anchor Bill Fitzgerald served as the event's emcee.

The next event to support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society is Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads 2024.

Cyclists will ride 75 or 100 miles on Saturday, June 1 from Varina High School in eastern Henrico to Williamsburg. Others will turn around and cycle back to Richmond on Sunday morning.

This year will mark Fitzgerald's 12th ride for Bike MS.

"That means when I complete 200 miles the first weekend in June, I will have gone more than 2000 miles in this worthiest of causes," he wrote. "I ride in my mother-in-law Nan's memory. And in my college roommate's brother Eric's memory."

Click here for more information about the event and to make a donation.