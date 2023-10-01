Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Mom calls Walk Like MADD 'good support' for families, remembers daughter with 'bright future'

'Good support' Walk Like MADD event raises $36,000-plus
MADD event
Posted at 4:39 PM, Oct 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-01 16:53:26-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving held its annual Walk Like MADD event Saturday in Henrico’s Dorey Park.

Participants walked while holding posters featuring photos of a loved one killed by a drunk driver with the goal of raising money to help make roads safer.

Stacy Barkesdale walked to honor her daughter, Jordan. The 23-year-old with a "bright future" was studying to become a surgical technician when she was killed in 2021 by a drunk driver.

FULL INTERVIEW: Mom remembers daughter killed by drunk driver

FULL INTERVIEW: Mom remembers daughter killed by drunk driver

Barkesdale said the walk offers a sense of community for families.

"It's nice to come and see people that are in your shoes, that can share your heartbreak and your stories," Barkesdale said. "It's a good support."

There were 17 teams made up of 87 people that took part in the walk.

CBS 6 reporter Joi Fultz served as the event’s emcee.

The walk raised more than $36,000.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone