Mom calls Walk Like MADD 'good support' for families, remembers daughter with 'bright future'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving held its annual Walk Like MADD event Saturday in Henrico’s Dorey Park.

Participants walked while holding posters featuring photos of a loved one killed by a drunk driver with the goal of raising money to help make roads safer.

Stacy Barkesdale walked to honor her daughter, Jordan. The 23-year-old with a "bright future" was studying to become a surgical technician when she was killed in 2021 by a drunk driver.

FULL INTERVIEW: Mom remembers daughter killed by drunk driver

Barkesdale said the walk offers a sense of community for families.

"It's nice to come and see people that are in your shoes, that can share your heartbreak and your stories," Barkesdale said. "It's a good support."

There were 17 teams made up of 87 people that took part in the walk.

CBS 6 reporter Joi Fultz served as the event’s emcee.

The walk raised more than $36,000.

