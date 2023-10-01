Mom calls Walk Like MADD 'good support' for families, remembers daughter with 'bright future'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving held its annual Walk Like MADD event Saturday in Henrico’s Dorey Park.
Participants walked while holding posters featuring photos of a loved one killed by a drunk driver with the goal of raising money to help make roads safer.
Stacy Barkesdale walked to honor her daughter, Jordan. The 23-year-old with a "bright future" was studying to become a surgical technician when she was killed in 2021 by a drunk driver.
Barkesdale said the walk offers a sense of community for families.
"It's nice to come and see people that are in your shoes, that can share your heartbreak and your stories," Barkesdale said. "It's a good support."
There were 17 teams made up of 87 people that took part in the walk.
CBS 6 reporter Joi Fultz served as the event’s emcee.
The walk raised more than $36,000.
