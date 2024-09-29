'Moving forward meant joining MADD,' mom says after daughter was killed

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving held its annual Walk Like MADD event Saturday in Henrico’s Dorey Park.

Participants walked while holding posters featuring photos of a loved one killed by a drunk driver with the goal of raising money to help make roads safer.

Tammy and Scott Duffy walked to honor their daughter, Caitlin, who was 18 years old when she was killed in a crash in Virginia Beach in May 2017.

"Some days now are good, and other days are not so good. It's hard, very hard," Tammy Duffy said. "It's just trying to pick up the pieces... And for me, moving forward meant joining MADD and helping try to prevent others from going through the same pain and suffering."

The walk raised more than $36,000.

