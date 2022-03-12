Walk in the Light 5k rescheduled for Sunday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The second annual Walk in the Light 5k planned for Saturday has been rescheduled to Sunday because of the weather.

The Studer family is holding the event at the Highlands Country Club starting at 4 p.m. in honor of Sophia Studer's 15th birthday

"There will be booths with resources for suicide prevention, and the family is hoping to raise money to start the Walk in the Light foundation in Sophia's memory," organizers said.

4 - 6:30 PM: Suicide prevention and mental health resources and information set up outside the Highlands Sales Center.

4:30 PM: Welcome announcements and introduction of mental health resources.

5 PM: Official start time for the in-person walk.

6:30 PM: Lantern release / luminary lighting / prayer around lake

Folks who are unable to attend the event in-person are asked to take part virtually and include #DoItForSophia in their social media posts.

"Together, let's continue to take steps to raise awareness and shine light on suicide prevention, mental health, and Sophia's legacy," the Studers wrote.

