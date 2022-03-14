Walk in the Light 5k remembers Chesterfield girl 2 years after her death

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The second annual Walk in the Light 5k took place Sunday at the Highlands Country Club in honor of Sophia Studer's 15th birthday.

The family of the Chesterfield teen, who died by suicide on Jan. 8, 2021, started the event to bring the community together to create hope, show resilience and inspire others struggling with their mental health.

In addition to the 3.12 mile run or walk, suicide prevention and mental health resources were available.

“Everywhere you look you hear about issues with mental health and people battling,” organizer Michelle Westbay said. “I think it’s great that a lot of people have come forward to talk about it. And we’re just another voice. We’re trying to grow that voice and make an even bigger impact.”

Lanterns were released in Sophia's memory as the community joined together in prayer.

Folks unable to attend the in-person event can still take part virtually and are asked to include #DoItForSophia in their social media posts.

RELATED: They lost their 13-year-old daughter to suicide. Their goal is to help others in her honor.