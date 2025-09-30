Walk-in flu shots now available for the whole family in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU is making it easier for the entire family to get their flu shots this season.

The hospital at 1000 East Broad Street is offering walk-in flu shots for children and family members through November 6.

The clinic runs Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Children’s Pavilion Sky Lobby.

No appointment is necessary, and you don’t need to be an existing patient. Parents, guardians, and grandparents are also welcome.

Free parking is available in the Children’s Parking Deck.

An annual flu shot helps your body develop antibodies to fight off influenza viruses and reduces your risk of getting the flu.

“If we can get your body's immune system to respond to a fake antigen, then when the real thing comes in, your body is actually ready to fight it off,” said Dr. Romesh Wijesooriya, the hospital’s division chief of general pediatrics. “You will get way less sick because your immune system is ready to go.”

Dr. Wijesooriya encouraged patients to get their flu shot now rather than wait because it takes several weeks for your body to build up a defense. He said a healthy person should get a flu shot each year for the greater good.

“When we're giving vaccines to adults and children, part of what we're doing is trying to protect these super vulnerable populations — like the two-month-old at home, or the pregnant mom,” Dr. Wijesooriya said.

He said environments where children gather, such as schools, can become hubs for the spread of the flu each year.

Vaccination rates for the flu are double that for COVID, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

About 32 percent of infants and toddlers and nearly 47 percent of people over the age of 50 are vaccinated against the flu in Virginia. However, children ages five through 17 have some of the lowest rates for getting their flu shots at 27 percent.

VCU Health said the flu shot typically prevents about 7 in 10 people who receive it from developing moderate to severe symptoms. Even though the vaccine might not completely prevent the flu, it can help keep you out of the hospital.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.