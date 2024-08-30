How the Walk for Education helps Virginia's Historically Black Colleges and Universities

RICHMOND, Va. -- You can sign up for a walk this weekend that will help raise funds to support students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) will hold their annual 2024 Walk for Education Saturday morning at Virginia Union University (VUU).

The walk is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at VUU’s Hovey Field on Corey Avenue.

In April, UNCF celebrated 80 years as the nation’s largest minority education organization.

The nonprofit raises funds for underrepresented students across Virginia who are trying to get to and through colleges.

“During our 80 years of existence and despite heavy odds, UNCF has continued to move the needle for HBCUs and students of colors, fueling their progress,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF.

Dana Brown serves as the organization’s area development director based in Richmond and has seen an increase in support and applications to HBCUs.

“We have five HBCUs with Virginia Union University being our one UNCF member school. So we're excited that more students are learning about Historically Black Colleges and Universities and are taking the steps to apply,” Brown explained.

To register for the event, please go to UNCF.org/VirginiaWalk . Also learn the locations of all the events taking place across the country, visit 2024 UNCF Walk for Education – Local Locations - UNCF [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] .

