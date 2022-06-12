Waffle House shooting reported in Henrico, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person was injured in a shooting at the Waffle House on West Broad Street, near Glenside Road in Henrico, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Henrico Police were called to the 7100 block of West Broad Street for the report of someone being shot just before 3 a.m., Henrico Police confirmed.

"Once on scene, officers located and rendered aid to an adult male outside the establishment until EMS arrived," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "An adult male was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. The wound(s) are considered non-life-threatening, and the victim is in stable condition."

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.