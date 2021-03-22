Arrests made after 100+ shots fire outside Waffle House

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Three people were arrested and charged in connection to a February shooting outside the Waffle House on the Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

Anthony Taylor, 20, of Hopewell, was charged with two counts of malicious wounding and various gun-related crimes, according to Colonial Heights Police. Migueal Bouldin, 25, of Richmond, and Jaquan Poarch, 25, of North Chesterfield, were both charged with inciting a riot.

"During this investigation, Colonial Heights investigators executed multiple search warrants, recovered multiple firearms, and recovered drug distribution materials," a Colonial Heights Police spokesperson said. "Additionally, over 150 pieces of evidence that were collected have been submitted to the Department of Forensic Science in Richmond."

Additional charges may be filed once those test results are returned.

Police found at least 100 spent shell casings littering the Waffle House parking lot after they were called to the shooting at 2:30 a.m. on February 6.

Bullets from the shooting scene damaged nearby homes and fences.

At least one shooter stood about half a block from the Waffle House, another shooter on Franklin Avenue, about two blocks away.

"We had individuals chasing each other as they tried to flee the scene, still exchanging gunfire," Colonial Heights Police Major William Anspach said back in February. "They range from lower caliber weapons to height caliber weapons."

Two victims, a 19-year-old man from Alexandria and a 25-year-old man from Richmond, drove themselves to area hospitals, police said.

Neither injury was life-threatening, according to officers.

