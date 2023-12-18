Former waitress recalls violent assault at Chesterfield Waffle House: 'I was just trying to do my job'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- When Jordan James wasn’t studying or working on new art, the 20-year-old college student said she enjoyed working part-time at the Waffle House on Hull Street Rd. in Chesterfield.

"I plan on becoming an art therapist, I specifically want to work with children who are hospitalized for terminal illnesses," Jordan said.

Tragically, her love for the job shifted to fear after being brutally beaten by a group of customers on Nov. 25, 2023, while working.

"My entire left side of my face was swollen, I had a black eye and my vision in my left eye was blurry, a gash on my face, a concussion," Jordan said, describing her injuries.

Jordan was working as the only server during the overnight shift when she and her sister Charity were hit, kicked, and punched by several men and women.

"I remember waking up just a little bit and seeing a foot come and kick me in the face and then I was knocked out again after that," Jordan said.

Her sister was waiting for food inside the restaurant when the incident occurred.

She said one of the men in the group captured in surveillance footage, was yelling in her sister’s face, as he was unhappy with the food he received.

That's when Charity said she stepped in between the two hoping to de-escalate the situation.

"I stand between them, but I was still facing Jordan," described Charity. "I say I’m her sister you’ve got to back up next thing you know I feel myself fly back, my mouth is bleeding, I'm on the ground."

They said they were then both punched and kicked repeatedly by multiple people.

"I remember seeing someone punch her and then from there I just remember falling to the ground," said Jordan.

While lying on the ground, bleeding and unconscious Jordan said she couldn't believe the group walked out like nothing even happened after watching it back on the surveillance video.

"They just gathered their boxes and just walked out," Jordan said. "It just hurt me because like they didn't even know if I was alive or not."

Shortly after police arrived both women were later treated for concussions, bruises, and cuts.

Nearly a month later, no arrests have been made.

"It just hurts me because neither of us deserved it, I was just trying to do my job just, she just came as a customer and I just don’t understand why anyone would do that," Jordan said.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

If you can help identify anyone in the video, police ask you to reach out to Chesterfield police at 804-706-2890.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.



