Broken water main 'significantly worse than expected,' repairs continue Sunday in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Authorities said crews will continue their work to repair a ruptured water main in Petersburg on Sunday.

"Upon further excavation and exposure of the water main that broke early Saturday morning, Petersburg Public Works discovered that the age and condition of the line was significantly worse than expected," Joanne Williams, the city's communications director, said in an email at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said a contractor would be on the site to aid city workers making repairs.

City of Petersburg

The 600 block of W. Washington Street, between Guarantee and N. Jones streets, remains closed to traffic.

Work was slowed on the 10-inch main, which was reported around 1 a.m. Saturday, because it is under old railroad tracks, Williams said.

Officials warned Saturday that nearby residents could experience low water pressure.

