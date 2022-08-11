Tech startup pulls plug on planned Manchester headquarters

RICHMOND, Va. — A tech startup’s highly touted move from Austin, Texas, to a sizable new headquarters in Richmond isn’t happening after all. Vytal Studios, after announcing plans in conjunction with the governor’s office last year to relocate from the Lone Star State to Manchester and bring with it 155 jobs, has canceled those plans. A lease the company had for a 22,000-square-foot office in a former warehouse at 1802 Semmes Ave. has also been terminated. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

