How VUU plans to make a big impact in Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Union University (VUU) plans to make an impact on the lives of those living in nearby Gilpin Court.

The university, along with the City of Richmond, and the Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority (RRHA) announced Monday a 20-year partnership that will provide educational mentoring, workforce development, and training on how to make and save money.

"The housing authority will help identify and enroll young residents for mentorship and educational and training opportunities," a statement from the city read. "In addition, it will also identify heads of households and young adults for the workforce and leadership training both within and outside of Virginia Union. The housing authority is also committed to providing safe and secure facilities, meeting and training space, and, when available, equipment for VUU program use."

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said the city was proud to support the partnership.

“This is a great example of being a good neighbor,” Mayor Stoney said. “We have a responsibility to lift people up, and the only way we build sustainable and successful communities is through collaboration, listening, and working together."

A $100,000 grant is helping fund the program.

"Virginia Union University has always been deeply rooted in the Richmond community,” Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President and CEO of Virginia Union, said. “The Gilpin Court collaboration is one way we are deepening our relationships to help build up the lives of residents in the community and others like it in the city."

