RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Union University community is mourning the loss of a student who died over the weekend during football conditioning.

A newsletter sent by the school's president and CEO said that the 19-year-old collapsed during the football team's preseason conditioning on Sunday.

The student was rushed to VCU Medical Center where he died.

The president said that the football team had a full day on Sunday, including breakfast, church, lunch and then the workout.