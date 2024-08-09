VUU apartments plan to preserve part of hospital building, add 100 more units at Brook and Lombardy

RICHMOND, Va. --Virginia Union University’s multimillion-dollar plan to build hundreds of apartments on the edge of its campus now calls for a pair of six-story buildings, preserving part of the old Richmond Community Hospital and adding 100 more units at a mixed-use development underway nearby.

The developers and architects on the two projects presented their latest plans for up to 200 apartments on VUU-owned land at Brook and Overbrook roads, including the old hospital site, and for the mixed-use building at Brook and Lombardy Street that’s now planned to include apartments.

Click hereto continue reading on Richmond BizSense.