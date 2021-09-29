VSU to require proof of COVID vaccination for athletic events

ETTRICK, Va. -- Virginia State University announced that guests at athletic events will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

This applies to all guests at Rogers Stadium and all other campus athletic events.

The guideline is effective immediately and is part of an effort to protect the health and wellness of the VSU community.

The proof of vaccination is applicable for all attendees ages 18 and older.

“Right now, our campus has an infection rate below 1%. Our goal is to maintain or even reduce our already low positivity rate in an effort to eradicate the virus on campus all together,” said Peggy Davis, VSU Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. “At all times, the safety of our students comes first and this step further demonstrates that as our priority.”

The new guidelines will begin immediately and will be enforced at all athletic events, including VSU's upcoming homecoming game.