How some in the Tri-Cities can get free help filing their taxes

ETTRICK, Va. -- Accounting students at Virginia State University (VSU) are offering free help to folks in the Tri-Cities filing their taxes again this year.

The VSU Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, which officials said has combined experiential learning with community outreach for the past 36 years, is for 2022 individual or joint filers with an annual income of less than $60,000.

“Our College of Business is a major attraction and a point of pride for Virginia State University,” VSU Provost, and Executive Vice President Dr. Donald E. Palm said. “This initiative exemplifies the experiential learning our students receive at VSU. It also represents our student’s civic engagement and impactful community service.”

Officials said folks can drop off their tax information and identification at room 326 in Singleton Hall on the VSU campus.

"A VITA worker will call clients to review the tax return," officials said. "Once the return is picked up and approved by the taxpayer, the return will be filed electronically via the IRS E-file system. "

The site is staffed three days a week from Tuesday, Feb. 7 through Friday, April 7: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m.

Officials noted that the service will not be available on days when the University is closed.

