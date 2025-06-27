VSU celebrates opening of largest building in university history

PETERSBURG, Va. — Virginia State University celebrated a major milestone on Friday, with the ribbon cutting of its largest building ever constructed on campus.

The 174,000-square-foot Alfred W. Harris Academic Commons replaces the former Harris Hall and will serve as a central hub for student activities and academics.

University officials say most VSU students will attend classes in the new building, which houses both the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and the College of Education.

The state-of-the-art facility features numerous amenities including a swimming pool, gymnasium, theater, and exhibition gallery.

Adding to the celebration, VSU also received a $100,000 check during the event.

The university hopes to open the new facility by August.

