Lockdown lifted at Virginia State University after police respond to shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Virginia State University was put on lockdown for a couple of hours overnight Thursday as police responded to a shooting on campus.

Virginia State University Police announced the campus was on lockdown just after 1 a.m. They said two men exchanged gunfire on the Quad Courtyard.

Around 3:30 a.m., the lockdown was lifted. Police said there is no threat to the VSU community.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact VSU Police at (804) 525-5411.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

