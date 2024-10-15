Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Lockdown lifted at VSU after police report shots fired on campus

vsu2.jpeg
Wayne Covil
vsu2.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A lockdown has been lifted at Virginia State University after campus police say shots were fired on campus.

VSU police posted an alert on X, saying the campus was on lockdown after shots were heard near Moore Hall around 7:30 Monday evening.

Chesterfield Police were also on the scene investigating. The lockdown was lifted about an hour later, just after 8-30.

There has been no word yet on if anyone was hurt.

CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn more information.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone