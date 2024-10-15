Lockdown lifted at VSU after police report shots fired on campus

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A lockdown has been lifted at Virginia State University after campus police say shots were fired on campus.

VSU police posted an alert on X, saying the campus was on lockdown after shots were heard near Moore Hall around 7:30 Monday evening.

The police have cleared the area. The lockdown has been lifted.



Chesterfield Police were also on the scene investigating. The lockdown was lifted about an hour later, just after 8-30.

There has been no word yet on if anyone was hurt.

