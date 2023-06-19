VSU head football coach Dr. Henry Frazier III pens children’s books

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- You can add author to the long list of accomplishments for Virginia State Head Football Coach Dr. Henry Frazier III.

The coach was at the North Chesterfield Library near Monacan High School on Friday morning promoting his two children's books: “City Boy C-Man Community Policing Road Trip” and “City Boy C-Man Has Character Hitting the Bakery." Both are loosely based on Frazier's childhood in Washington.

Fazier is working with the Chesterfield Police Athletic League to create a stronger and better relationship between the agency and the community.

“It’s my dedication to two police officers that coach young people, like the police athletic leagues. Growing up in Washington, D.C., I wouldn't be the man I am today if not for the coaches that coached me. They were also the police officers in our community.”

Frazier said he is planning to have more events in the Ettrick area later this year.