Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

VSU head football coach Dr. Henry Frazier III pens children’s books

VSU head football coach Dr. Henry Frazier III pens children’s books
Posted at 12:05 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 00:05:09-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- You can add author to the long list of accomplishments for Virginia State Head Football Coach Dr. Henry Frazier III.

The coach was at the North Chesterfield Library near Monacan High School on Friday morning promoting his two children's books: “City Boy C-Man Community Policing Road Trip” and “City Boy C-Man Has Character Hitting the Bakery." Both are loosely based on Frazier's childhood in Washington.

Fazier is working with the Chesterfield Police Athletic League to create a stronger and better relationship between the agency and the community.

“It’s my dedication to two police officers that coach young people, like the police athletic leagues. Growing up in Washington, D.C., I wouldn't be the man I am today if not for the coaches that coached me. They were also the police officers in our community.”

Frazier said he is planning to have more events in the Ettrick area later this year.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone