The awesome reason this VSU dance group performed for Chesterfield students

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Salem Church Elementary School hosted a special performance by the Sankofa Dance Theater at Virginia State University on Friday to celebrate Black History Month.

The performers showcased the arts and music that represent Black culture and history through dance for kindergarten and first-grade students during a lunchtime display.

Teacher Latoya Boykin highlighted the significance of celebrating diversity within the school. She believes introducing students to new experiences and different styles of dance is always beneficial.

"The ultimate goal is to have fun while learning," Boykin said. "They're learning having fun dancing, and the different dances they're going to see are different bits and pieces and parts of our African culture."

Boykin noted that the students enjoyed the performance, with some even dancing along. She expressed her hope that the children would share their experiences with their families and potentially demonstrate some of the dances they learned.

More importantly, Boykin hopes the experience will have a lasting impact on the students, reminding them of the diverse cultures that can be celebrated through dance.

