Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

VSU campus on lockdown; football game delayed

Richmond news and weather update for Friday, Sept. 9
vsu2.jpeg
Posted at 6:18 PM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 18:24:00-04

ETTRICK, Va. -- Officials at Virginia State University said the campus is on lockdown place Saturday evening.

As a result, the football game against Bluefield State University that had been slated to begin at 6 p.m. at Rogers Stadium has been delayed.

No additional details were available as of 6:20 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

vsu.jpeg

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone