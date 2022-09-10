VSU campus on lockdown; football game delayed

ETTRICK, Va. -- Officials at Virginia State University said the campus is on lockdown place Saturday evening.

As a result, the football game against Bluefield State University that had been slated to begin at 6 p.m. at Rogers Stadium has been delayed.

Tonight’s 6 PM football game is delayed due to campus lockdown. More information to follow. — Virginia State University (@VSU_1882) September 10, 2022

No additional details were available as of 6:20 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.