VSP investigating shooting on I-64 in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police responded to a shooting on I-64 on Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:58 p.m. on Thursday, VSP responded to a reported shooting that happened in the eastbound lanes of I-64 near the Nine Mile Road overpass.

The driver of a Chrysler sedan reported that they were in the right lane when it was shot at by persons in a black Lexus sedan in the left lane.

The driver of the Chrysler was able to safely pull over on the right shoulder and was uninjured.

Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Richmond Field Office is responding to the scene and the investigation is in the initial stages.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at (804) 609-5656 or email VSP at questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.