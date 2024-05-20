Watch Now
Former finance exec’s new reality: Opening new VR entertainment venue at Regency

Posted at 6:25 AM, May 20, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A virtual reality venue is plugging in as the latest entertainment-focused offering to come to Regency.

Pelagos VR is planning to open at the Henrico mall this summer. The venue is expected to feature three distinct formats – an arena, virtual escape rooms and treadmill-like stations – all of which allow visitors to play a variety of games in virtual reality.

The VR venue has taken over a 5,000-square-foot space that’s next to restaurant Sloop John B at Regency’s Quioccasin Road-side entrance. The concept’s name is an ancient Greek word for “deep ocean,” which is a nod to the kind of expansive experience owner Gene Burke hopes to create.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

