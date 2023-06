RICHMOND, Va. -- After nearly 60 years on Sesame Street, VPM will soon be on its way to downtown Richmond. The public media organization announced plans Wednesday to relocate from its current home at 23 Sesame St. in Chesterfield County to a new five-story, 53,000-square-foot headquarters building at 13-17 E. Broad St., which would rise next to jewelry store Waller & Co.

