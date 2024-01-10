Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

VPM spends $4M to buy site of future downtown Richmond headquarters

Screenshot 2024-01-10 060629.png
BizSense
Screenshot 2024-01-10 060629.png
Posted at 6:08 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 06:08:33-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- VPM has taken another step forward with its plans to relocate to downtown Richmond.

The public media nonprofit recently bought for $4.2 million a 0.7-acre parcel at 13-17 E. Broad St., where the organization intends to build its future headquarters.

The deal follows VPM’s June announcement, in which it unveiled plans to build a five-story, 53,700-square-foot building envisioned to serve as the home of VPM’s news operations as well as a venue for civic programs and events.

The facility is slated to rise on what’s now a parking lot next to the Waller & Co. jewelry store, and the parcel fronts both Broad Street and Grace Street. The seller was an LLC tied to Fred Shaia. The property’s assessed value is $2.2 million, according to online city records.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone