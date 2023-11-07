Why the casino vote is splitting Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond voters will decide Tuesday whether or not to allow Urban One and Churchill Downs to build a casino in South Richmond.

The companies spent millions of dollars on ads supporting the Richmond Grand Resort and Casino.

If approved, the casino would be built on Philip Morris-owned land just off Interstate 95.

Tonya Branham, who has lived on the Southside for two decades, voted at the Hickory Hill Community Center.

“I did vote yes for the casino," Branham said. "Just for more jobs. Maybe it will clean up the area.”

The promise of new jobs and development were two of the talking points the pro-casino campaign emphasized in its messaging.

“I hope the casino comes and people get jobs that are readily available for people. I just hope it helps out the city,” Branham said.

There was a 1,500 vote threshold when Richmonders first voted down the casino project in 2021.

Colin Quinn, an engineer in Church Hill, said voters already made their decision two years ago.

“The first time around we voted no, and hopefully this time we will vote no and put it to rest,” Quinn said. “When it comes to the casino I don’t think there’s any evidence that a casino can benefit an economy and benefit the broader community.”

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has been a prominent supporter of the casino along with other city leaders, pastors, and union members.

He voted for the casino project in Church Hill on Tuesday morning.

“This is about those individuals who need to make ends meet at the end of the day. I want every person here in Richmond to have a fair shot,” Stoney said.

Casino supporters have pledged 1,300 jobs and promised revenues would go to expanding childcare and education in the city.

Richmond General Registrar Keith Balmer told CBS 6 on Monday that early voting turnout has been lower than expected.

Turnout this year in the city is similar to a June primary.

“We do have five legislative races, but four of them are uncontested. One of them is contested, but only in a couple of precincts in Southside. So the real focus for this election has been the casino referendum,” Balmer said.

