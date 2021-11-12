Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Why volunteers planted hundreds of trees at Richmond community center

items.[0].videoTitle
Volunteers plant hundreds of trees at Richmond community center
Posted at 12:13 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 12:13:09-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Volunteers partnered with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation Thursday to plant 200 trees at the Bellemeade Community Center on Lynhaven Avenue in Richmond.

The planting is part of the Greening Southside Richmond initiative, which is a two-year effort to add hundreds of trees to parts of South Richmond where residents suffer from extreme heat due to a lack of shade.

Project developers said it will also help reduce storm water drainage around VCU and Shockoe Bottom.

Crews planted 21 different tree species native to Virginia.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers