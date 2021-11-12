Why volunteers planted hundreds of trees at Richmond community center

RICHMOND, Va. -- Volunteers partnered with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation Thursday to plant 200 trees at the Bellemeade Community Center on Lynhaven Avenue in Richmond.

The planting is part of the Greening Southside Richmond initiative, which is a two-year effort to add hundreds of trees to parts of South Richmond where residents suffer from extreme heat due to a lack of shade.

Project developers said it will also help reduce storm water drainage around VCU and Shockoe Bottom.

Crews planted 21 different tree species native to Virginia.