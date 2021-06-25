Volunteers create 'Hill of Heroes' with 12,000 flags at Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 100 volunteers gathered at the Virginia War Memorial Friday morning to plant 12,000 American flags in honor of Virginia men and woman who have been killed in combat since War World II.

John Trial and his son were some of those volunteers who came out Friday to create the annual "Hill of Heroes."

“Yep, my son's a Boy Scout, Troop 178, we do it every year," Trail said. “I have a deep respect for our military.”

For Trail, the tradition of being in the military runs deep in his family -- connecting him to this event.

“My dad served, my aunt served, my father-in-law, he served and my brother-in-law. Once a marine, always a marine," Trial said.

This is the third year that the Virginia War Memorial has put on the display of the Hill of Heroes to honor the brave Virginians whose names are inscribed on the walls of the Memorial’s Shrines of Memory.

“We’re preserving their memory, one flag at a time," Ben King, Operations Manager at the War Memorial, said. “They made the ultimate sacrifice; we are living the fullness of what that sacrifice represents.”

The display will run until July 9.

For more information on the Hill of Heroes and the Virginia War Memorial, click here.