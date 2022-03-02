Volunteers needed to help Cinderella Dreams come true

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Midlothian Junior Women's Club and Puritan Cleaners are calling for fairy godmothers and fathers to step up and help the 2022 Cinderella Dreams Project.

The volunteers collect and distribute prom dresses, makeup, and accessories to high school students who need them.

Donations are still being accepted and volunteers are still needed to help the students pick up the prom dress of their dreams.

"When you have a girl that's maybe lacking confidence, and the volunteers can take that girl and pour in some love to her pouring some confidence into her and she leaves feeling like a million bucks and there's just you can't put a price tag on that," Sarah Moncrieff, with Puritan Cleaners, said about the Cinderella Dreams Project.

Volunteers should be able to help on March 19, 26, or 27 at the Cinderella Dreams Shop at Westchester Commons in Midlothian. There are other volunteer positions still open as well. Donations are still being accepted at all Puritan Cleaner locations. Click here for additional information.