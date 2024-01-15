Volunteers inspire Virginia Union students on Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service

RICHMOND, Va. -- Volunteers from the Commonwealth, Virginia chapter of The Links, Incorporated blessed some Virginia Union University students with free groceries and helped fill the pantry shelves to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service.

"I think it’s wonderful. I think it’s great to see this and it can be an influence on students here as a student leader, student campus worker, and just a student," Virginia Union student Emani Hargrave Gregory said.

Antionette Smith, with the Commonwealth Virginia chapter of the Links, Incorporated, joined forces with other members who donated food for this Sisters Serving With Sisters project.

The initiative helped hundreds of students in need.

"We understand that many of our HBCUs are considered food deserts. Students don’t have enough to eat outside of their meal plan or at night when they’re trying to study so we thought this was a wonderful opportunity to give back to the community as well as to our HBCUs which is one of our national platforms," Smith said.

The mission can also inspire students to give back.

"I can speak for myself that I am a broke college student. I’m working two jobs," VUU student Brielle Wilson said. "So, to have someone step out of their way to help somebody else out. It’s really an eye-opener, and it makes me wanna kinda give back also in some type of way."

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.