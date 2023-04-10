Adult volunteers needed for mRNA Flu vaccine study

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico research clinic is looking for adult volunteers to test a potential new flu vaccine.

Clinical Research Partners (CRP) on Forest Avenue is testing a new mRNA flu vaccine.

Dr. Bo Vaughan at CRP explained the worldwide challenge with the flu is to find the right vaccine for the strains that are circulating among people at the time.

An mRNA vaccine is a more efficient process for researchers and doctors to stay ahead of a possible pandemic, versus egg-based manufacturing.

“One of the one of the exciting things is the newest technologies and vaccines have made us make vaccines that are very refined,” Dr. Vaughan explained. “We can actually get them to market at a faster pace while going through all the same phases to make sure that it's safe for subjects and ultimately patients.”

Egg-based vaccine manufacturing also allows for more opportunities for something to go wrong during development, he said.

The study is expected to start later this month with shots in arms by May, which is well ahead of the fall flu season.

Dr. Vaughan said participants will get ahead of any potential summer flu strain that may pop up, like last year.

Participants receive $125 and are required to attend four follow-up visits.

Call CRP to sign up at (804) 250-9860 or go to clinicalresearchrva.com