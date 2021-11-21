Volunteers deliver 150 beds to Virginia kids: 'That's pretty awesome'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Volunteers with Bridging RVA are helping make sure children in Central Virginia have a comfortable place to lay their heads.

The non-profit hosted its 7th annual 150 Beds for 150 Kids initiative Saturday at Regency Square Mall.

Volunteers delivered essentials for a restful night's sleep like new bed frames, mattresses, sheets and blankets for local children who do not have a bed of their own.

“One of the interesting things to me is all of these children are human beings, and I have children myself, and I've never worried about a place to sleep," Bridging RVA Chairman John Sawyer said. "But to know that by the end of today, more than 150 children who didn't have a bed of their own will go to sleep in a brand-new bed of their own. That's pretty awesome.”

This year Bridging RVA gave beds to 175 Richmond families. Since the program began, the non-profit has given away 1,150 beds.

