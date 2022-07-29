Volunteers continue search for 'precious' missing Newport News woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The search continues a week and a half since an Ashanti Alert was issued for missing Newport News woman Shanitia Eure-Lewis.

Eure-Lewis was a big part of the community at Gethsemane Baptist Church. That was the last place family and friends saw the 35-year-old before she disappeared.

"We miss her badly," Dwight Riddick, a pastor at Gethsemane Baptist Church, said.

Eure-Lewis' body has not been found.

"We want to do everything we can to find her. Such a precious young lady and a precious life," Riddick said.

Police suspect Shanitia’s husband, Adrian Lewis, is behind her disappearance. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said officers are "still actively looking" for Eure-Lewis.

"We're still working with technology, we're working with individuals who have come forward," Drew said.

The police chief could not share details about the technology being used, but he said it is leading officers closer to possible clues. He said they are searching concentrated areas in Hampton Roads. But wants to make it clear that he is not discouraging the public’s help.

"The locations that we're getting, those are not locations that I would send citizens or groups to, those are locations that I would send forensic technicians, detectives and officers to respond to," Drew said.

Virginia State Police Shanitia Eure-Lewis

Eure-Lewis’ church family at Gethsemane continues to hold on to their faith, including Pastor Riddick. He said they are praying and know that she will be found.

"We want to do everything we can and will mobilize forces, you bet we will. And we know people that have already been out on their own looking. Everywhere we move throughout the community let me tell you her hand print has been throughout this entire community," said Riddick.

Riddick said the congregation plans to keep the mother of two and devoted church member's name alive.

"In addition to finding her is also taking care of her family, and our church is strategically making sure that her family is good," said Riddick.

According to Joe Slabinski, CEO of W.A.T.E.R. Team Inc., a volunteer search and rescue group, there will be a team searching for Shanitia Eure-Lewis Thursday and Friday.

The search will start at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and is expected to be done around 1 p.m. The start time for Friday’s search will start around noon but the end time for Friday is still being discussed by W.A.T.E.R. Team Inc.

Slabinski said the search group plans to search areas mainly around Gethsemane Baptist Church on Roanoke Avenue, the church Eure-Lewis and her family went to, with the entire area being an industrial area with many hidden spots.