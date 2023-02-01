Watch Now
Volunteer 'Aquaman' reaches 500 scuba dives at the Virginia Aquarium

Posted at 11:22 AM, Feb 01, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Volunteer diver, Larry Weatherall, is celebrating the milestone of reaching 500 scuba dives at the Virginia Aquarium.

It’s like an underwater ballet watching him do his work, whether he is talking to the visitors with his underwater microphone or scrubbing the interior glass and other items that need cleaning by the divers.

Weatherall looks right at home when he floats through the water along with the sea creatures in the exhibit he shares with them. That comfort zone comes with being a reliable volunteer diver at the Virginia Aquarium for 13 years.

The Volunteer manager told News 3 they could use a few more dedicated divers like Larry to add to their roster. So, for his hard work and dedication to the Aquarium Larry Weatherall is a News 3 Everyday Hero, and our community partners at Southern Bank gifted him a $300 dollar Visa gift card for his good works.

Congrats Larry and keep up the good work!

