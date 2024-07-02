Senate Democrats repeal changes to Virginia tuition program for military families

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Monday, state Senate Democrats decided not to pass legislation repealing changes to the Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program, or VMSDEP, a program that provides free tuition to families of veterans and first responders.

In a statement, Governor Youngkin responded to the repeal:

“The Senate Democrat leadership is hurting our military heroes, first responders and their families every time they show up and do nothing, as well as wasting time and taxpayer money,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “A full, clean repeal, which passed out of the House unanimously, and was supported by a bipartisan majority in the Senate, could have been signed today. An additional $45 million appropriation could have passed the Senate today, as well. Senate Democrat Leadership instead insisted on making changes to benefits without an open process. Changes to VMSDEP need to occur in an open, transparent process during the regular legislative session, with our Gold Star, military and first responder families at the table. The Senate and House need to agree to return next week, on the same day, so we can settle this issue once and for all, with the clean, and full, repeal bill. If they can’t agree on coming back together to fix this, I will call them back to do exactly that.”



The Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus said in a statement tonight in part:

"Our proposed legislation not only repeals the budget language passed this session but also fully funds VMSDEP through the fiscal year."

It is unclear when lawmakers will return to Richmond to try and reach a possible compromise.

