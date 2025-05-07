VMFA tours create community and moments of joy for patients living with ALS and other motor neuron diseases

RICHMOND, Va. — A special art tour program at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is bringing light and connection to people living with ALS and similar motor neuron diseases.

Jeffrey Hurley, who has lived with ALS since 2019, is among those who find solace and community through these curated museum experiences.

"There's so many different things that come into your mind when you're looking at a beautiful piece of art," said Hurley. "What was the artist thinking when they were putting it together...how do you feel about it?"

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, home to more than 50,000 pieces of art, hosts these special tours in partnership with VCU's ALS Clinic. The tours are specifically designed to uplift participants through carefully selected artworks.

Anne Shields with VCU's ALS Clinic explains that these outings serve a deeper purpose beyond appreciating art.

"They only choose art with light and levity to keep it refreshing and keep it exciting and hopeful, which is super important for all of us, but especially our patients and their family members," said Shields. "When we're talking about art, the emphasis is off of the disease."

The program brings together individuals diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) or PLS (Primary Lateral Sclerosis), creating a supportive community outside clinical settings.

"Being together is really powerful and meaningful and important so that we know that we're not living alone with this diagnosis," said Shields.

Dr. Kelly Gwathmey is the Associate Professor of Neurology in the Department of Neurology at Virginia Commonwealth University. She said she's observed the positive impact these experiences have on patients.

"I could tell it just brought so much enthusiasm and happiness to them, to be part of this community that we've built outside of the hospital," said Dr. Gwathmey.

For Hurley, these outings provide essential social connection during a challenging journey.

"This disease is at times, can be very isolating, and I love them when we do these trips," said Hurley.

The museum visits offer participants a chance to engage with the world in ways that become increasingly rare as their conditions progress.

"It's a chance to get out, be out, be among the people. And that's not something that happens as often anymore," said Hurley.

Beyond just a support group activity, these tours create a space of support among those facing similar challenges.

"When you talk to them, they understand. When they talk to you, you understand, it makes it a great time to spend together," said Hurley.

From abstract expressionism to photo realism, each exhibit allows participants to escape together and create new memories.

"I love coming to the museum and staring at art pieces and just letting my mind go. I would describe it the same way I describe book reading. The best books are the ones that you can feel like you're part of the story," said Hurley.

For more information about the support group you can visit VCU's ALS Clinic website.

