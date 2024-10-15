Richmond gets first glimpse at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts' new look after $261 million expansion

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) showed off the initial architectural design renderings of what the museum will look like after it undergoes a $261 million renovation and expansion.

The newly planned McGlothlin Wing II will add approximately 173,000 square feet to the museum, including new galleries for American, African, and contemporary art, as well as special event spaces. It's the largest expansion in museum history, according to VMFA officials.

Preliminary rendering of the McGlothlin Wing II seen from the north (subject to change).



“Both functionally and aesthetically, this project reflects our values of innovation, sustainability, and collaboration,” Director and CEO Alex Nyerges said. “Expanding the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts increases our capacity to build access and share more of our world-class collection with our visitors.”

Final architectural renderings from the SmithGroup are expected in early 2025, with construction slated to begin later that year. The new wing could open as soon as 2028.

“The expansion’s exterior will have a novel surface that plays with natural light, changing throughout the day and across time. It recalls the past while reflecting our present and anticipating our future,” Dayton Schroeter, Design Director for SmithGroup and Lead Designer for the project, said.

Preliminary rendering of the west side of the McGlothlin Wing II (subject to change).

The VMFA will remain open throughout the construction which is paid for by both public and private funds.

