Visitors to Richmond region spent $3.7 billion in 2023, a considerable increase from 2022

RICHMOND, Va. -- Visitors spent a record $3.7 billion in the Richmond region in 2023, a 7.4% increase over the prior year, according to Richmond Region tourism. Officials said the region's varied attractions, history, cultural scene, and sports tourism all contributed to the increase.

The localities encompassing Richmond Region Tourism brought in more than $176 million in local tax dollars, the organization said.

Henrico brought in the most director tourist spending last year, officials said. Here is a breakdown of how much each locality brought compared to 2022 and how many jobs the industry supports:



Locality 2023

2022

Percent Change

Employment

State taxes

Local taxes

Chesterfield

$601.3

$582.6

3.2%

6,305

$18.5

$29.8

Hanover*

$229.2

$223.0

2.8%

2,354

$7.0

$10.9

Henrico

$1,876.0

$1,718.2

9.2%

10,480

$45.5

$81.3

New Kent

$29.4

$29.9

-1.7%

211

$0.8

$1.2

Colonial Heights

$105.1

$102.8

2.3%

1,080

$3.3

$5.2

Richmond

$908.0

$833.3

9.0%

8,605

$29.9

$47.9



Katherine O'Donnell, the president and CEO of Richmond Region Tourism, said they see tourism as a force for good.

“It’s really about how we tell stories to ourselves and others about who we are as a community," she said. "We can use tourism as a force for good to invite meeting and conventions people here care about. We can shift outdated perceptions about our region through tourism. And of course, it supports quality of life; all the great places we love as locals, they are supported by visitors spending their money here.”

Matthew Robinette, the vice president of visitor experience with Richmond Region Tourism, said research shows travelers want to spend their money on meaningful trips, where they dive deeper into a community than a quick stop over can provide. The Richmond region has benefited from this shift, he said.

"When we get them here, they see the transformation. They feel the culture, they feel the diverse energy the destination brings," said Robinette. "You’re going to walk away with an experience fulfilling experience that will put you closer to your family, yourself, and our community hopefully.”

Earlier this month, officials celebrated the opening of the third Visitor Center in downtown Richmond at the Valentine Museum (1015 E. Clay St.). Situated just off Interstate 95 in a historic part of the city, travelers will get personalized recommendations and itineraries on what the region has to offer.

The trained tourism specialists share helpful content that promotes locally owned businesses, officials said.

Bill Martin, the director of The Valentine and a key voice in sharing the rich, complex history of the region, said their staff are thrilled to welcome travelers to the new Visitors Center.

“We see in this neighborhood a promise that we need to live up to," Martin said. "The promise of our country's history, and promise that we need to work to fulfill in making this the place where every person in the country wants to come to discover themselves in this broader view of history only Richmond can tell."

You can learn more through Richmond Region Tourism and The Valentine Museum.

Locals can also take part in the "I Am Tourism" Ambassador Program, where you learn all there is to see and do in the Richmond region.



Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.