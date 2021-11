ASHLAND, Va. — Virginia's newest millionaire said he almost has a heart attack when he found out he'd won $1 million from a Virginia Lottery scratcher ticket.

“I’m 250 pounds, but I’m ready to do a backflip!” Dennis "DJ" Gifford said when he picked up his big check. “It feels amazing. I can’t calm down!”

Virginia Lottery

Gifford bought the winning ticket at Euro Market on South Washington Highway in Ashland, Virginia.