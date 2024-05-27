Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia's Memorial Day Ceremony moved due to storms

Posted at 6:36 AM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 06:36:33-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Due to forecasted rain this Memorial Day the Virginia War Memorial has made the decision to move their Memorial Day Ceremony.

Now the ceremony will be held indoors at Veterans Hall. That means that seating for the ceremony will be limited.

The Virginia War Memorial will still host the wreath-laying procession in the Shrine of Memory: 20th Century at the conclusion of the indoor ceremony.

CBS 6 is broadcasting the event live on our 6.1 and 6.3 channels.

You can also watch live here.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone