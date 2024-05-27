Virginia's Memorial Day Ceremony moved due to storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Due to forecasted rain this Memorial Day the Virginia War Memorial has made the decision to move their Memorial Day Ceremony.

Now the ceremony will be held indoors at Veterans Hall. That means that seating for the ceremony will be limited.

The Virginia War Memorial will still host the wreath-laying procession in the Shrine of Memory: 20th Century at the conclusion of the indoor ceremony.

