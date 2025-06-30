First Virginia Buc-ee's opens with over 100 gas pumps and 70,000 square foot store

MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. — Virginia welcomed its first Buc-ee's travel center today as the Texas-based chain opened its doors in Mount Crawford.

Located near mile marker 240 on Interstate 81, the massive facility features more than 100 gas pumps and a 70,000 square foot store.

Customers can find everything from the chain's famous barbecue and jerky to unique gifts and souvenirs.

Buc-ee's has built a cult following thanks to its spotlessly clean bathrooms and exceptional customer service.

"Buc-ee's is a lifestyle, Buc-ee's is family, Buc-ee's is friends. Buc-ee's is also a family travel center. We're going to put together all that love and that fun into stopping for gas on that road trip right here in Virginia," a company representative said.

The grand opening ceremony kicked off Monday at 10 a.m., with the company's beaver mascot on hand for photos.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.