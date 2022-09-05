Virginians celebrate Labor Day as U.S. labor market shows improvement

RICHMOND, Va. -- Known as the unofficial end to summer, Labor Day is recognized on the first Monday of September. Whether celebrating at a cookout or on a couch, the holiday is one many tries and do anything but work.

"Usually I love the summer. I’m kind of ready for fall, it’s been a little too hot this summer and humid," said Richmond resident Colin Judge.

The holiday signals the start of school for some and a four-day weekend for others.

"I would be working, starting very early…approximately 5:45 am," said Glenn Davidson as finished a hamburger at Cookout. "I am off today because of Labor Day, celebrating gratefully, tremendously but today is pretty much comradery, to not only celebrate labor day but to also, break bread and fellowship with one another."

According to The National Constitution Center, Labor Day started in 1882 after the unions of New York threw a parade to celebrate people joining the unions.

Now 140 years later, the labor movement continues to be recognized with a federal holiday.

"So, I’ve been out here since 9, 9:30ish just playing pickleball but it is nice to have that day off of work," said Richmond resident Richard Foggio.

Compared to last year, the U.S. Bureau of labor statistics said though Americans continue to feel the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. labor market is showing improvement.

"Change is good, I love all seasons and the only difference is you change your clothes. You can still have the same attitude, passion and joy for life," said Davidson.

A passion and love for life, he said days like this serve as a reminder.

"Never forget to tell who you're with how much they mean to you and how much you love them because it could change in the blink of an eye," said Davidson.

The actual end of summer isn't until September 22.